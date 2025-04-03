403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
S. Korea Calls For All-Out Response To US Tariffs
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, April 3 (KUNA) -- South Korean Acting President Han Duck-soo instructed the government Thursday to go "all-out" to respond to the US' announcement of 25-percent tariffs on imports from South Korea, Yonhap News Agency reported.
"As the situation is very grave with the approach of the reality of a global tariff war, the government must pour out all of its capabilities at its disposal to overcome this trade crisis," Han said at an "emergency meeting" of related ministers and officials shortly after US President Donald Trump announced tariff rates for all US trading partners, including 25 percent for South Korea, starting next Wednesday.
He gave instructions to Industry Minister Ahn Duk-geun to carefully analyze the details and impacts of the new tariffs together with businesses and actively engage in negotiations with the US to minimize damage to the country. "In the crisis situation, the government will make all-out efforts for negotiations with the US to minimize losses to businesses," Han said, noting the tariffs could become a "big burden" for South Korea's export-reliant economy. (end)
mk
"As the situation is very grave with the approach of the reality of a global tariff war, the government must pour out all of its capabilities at its disposal to overcome this trade crisis," Han said at an "emergency meeting" of related ministers and officials shortly after US President Donald Trump announced tariff rates for all US trading partners, including 25 percent for South Korea, starting next Wednesday.
He gave instructions to Industry Minister Ahn Duk-geun to carefully analyze the details and impacts of the new tariffs together with businesses and actively engage in negotiations with the US to minimize damage to the country. "In the crisis situation, the government will make all-out efforts for negotiations with the US to minimize losses to businesses," Han said, noting the tariffs could become a "big burden" for South Korea's export-reliant economy. (end)
mk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment