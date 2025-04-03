Zelensky Names Ukraine's Red Lines At War Settlement Talks

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky stressed that during the upcoming talks on ending the war, Ukraine will not recognize the Russian-occupied territories and neither will it agree to shrink its army size.

The president spoke at a meeting with the heads of Chernihiv region's territorial communities, Ukrinform reports.

"For us, the priority is our strong Army. Therefore, this is (for us) a 'red line' – no reductions in our army size. To be honest, we will do everything to leave the army in the same state in terms of numbers that it is today. A large army, which is three times larger than (it was) at the beginning of the war. An army that can only be modernized. These are the changes that can occur after the end of the war," Zelensky said, answering a question from the head of the Chernihiv Regional Council, Olena Dmytrenko.

He also emphasized that Ukraine's priority "red line" in future peace talks will be the non-recognition of the occupied territories by Russia.

"Other geopolitical things are the non-recognition of any territories occupied by Russia as Russian. These are Ukrainian territories, this is one of the most important red lines for us. In any case, these are temporarily occupied territories," the head of state emphasized.

He also said that a just peace will come when all the territories are returned. "But if it can be done to find a compromise so that the return of these territories takes place over time through diplomatic means... I think that for some territories, this will probably be the only path," Zelensky suggested.

He also added that Ukraine will work to hold war criminals to account.

"Another question is which of partners will stand with us on this. It depends on the dignity and morality of other partners, not Ukraine," Zelensky noted.

As reported, Volodymyr Zelensky is in Chernihiv region today. He began his trip to this region by visiting the village of Yahidne, where the Russians held residents in a school basement for almost a month in 2022.