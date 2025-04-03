Ukraine Receives 5,000 More Starlink Terminals From Poland

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Poland has provided Ukraine with an additional 5,000 Starlink terminals to ensure uninterrupted communications in critical areas, including hospitals, schools, and key infrastructure facilities.

Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science, and Technology and Minister of Digital Transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov, reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"We are grateful to Poland's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digitalization, Krzysztof Gawkowski, as well as the Polish government, for their contribution to Ukraine's resilience. Thanks to international support, we remain connected even in the most challenging conditions," Fedorov said.

The terminals will help residents in frontline areas stay in touch, allowing them to call loved ones, contact emergency services, and access news. Due to ongoing attacks and the destruction of base stations in liberated territories, traditional communication networks remain unavailable, he added.

According to Fedorov, the 5,000 terminals received from Poland are Starlink Enterprise models -- an advanced version of the standard Starlink, designed for businesses, organizations, and mission-critical operations requiring stable, high-speed satellite internet.

Sikorski thanks Rubio for readiness to support Starlink operations for Ukraine Army

These upgraded terminals offer several advantages, including fast and stable internet with no delays, even with multiple users connected, a powerful antenna with better signal reception and resistance to harsh weather conditions, a high-performance router that supports multiple devices and works reliably in any location, and global coverage that is suitable for offices, transportation, and remote areas.

To date, Ukraine has received over 50,000 Starlink terminals through collaboration between the Ministry of Digital Transformation and international partners. Poland has contributed the largest share -- 29,500 terminals -- which have been instrumental in keeping the military, energy sector, medical personnel, emergency responders, and businesses operational, even during power outages and network disruptions.