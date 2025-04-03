403
Kuwait: Programs For People With Special Needs Needed
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, April 3 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Minister of Social Affairs, Family Affairs and Childhood Amthal Al-Huwailah on Thursday called for devising policies and programs to ensure rights of people with special needs and help them integrate into society and labor markets.
The visiting Kuwaiti minister told KUNA after she took part in a panel discussion, organized by the Arab League, during the Global Disability Summit, hosted by Berlin, that participants addressed crucial issues on empowering this segment, shedding light on the main challenges facing them.
The Kuwaiti delegation that took part in the discussions, in addition to Minister Al-Huwailah, included Assistant Foreign Minister for Human Rights Sheikha Jawaher Al-Sabah and Ambassador to Germany Reem Al-Khaled.
The third edition of the summit that kicked started on Wednesday would conclude later today. (end)
