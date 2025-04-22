LOVE IN ACTION: SANDALS RESORTS RELEASES CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY REPORT IN CELEBRATION OF EARTH MONTH

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Many may not realize that Sandals is a family-owned company, born in Jamaica and dedicated to ensuring that tourism benefits Caribbean people, communities and the natural beauty that makes our home one of the most beautiful places in all the world," said Adam Stewart, Executive Chairman of Sandals Resorts International. "We aim to connect our guests more deeply to the Caribbean so when they visit us they will understand that they, too, are part of this effort that supports local farmers, empowers people through education, and restores coral reefs. This is who we are and at the core of everything we do, and we're excited to share it."

Founded in 1981 by legendary Jamaican entrepreneur Gordon "Butch" Stewart, Sandals Resorts International has gone on to become one of the region's most passionate and visible ambassadors, creating opportunities for Caribbean communities where tourism is an important economic engine and SRI the largest private employer.

This legacy, which started in the early 80s with a mandate to support local schools, has since expanded to include initiatives ranging from preserving ancient trees and successfully planting coral fragments with a 90% survival rate to providing schools with essential supplies. The report's pages bring this legacy to life, highlighting a range of other impactful programs , including:



Investing US$115 million in community programs that have touched the lives of 1.7 million people across the Caribbean through the work of SRI's not-for-profit Sandals Foundation. Founded in 2009, 100% of every dollar donated to the Sandals Foundation goes directly towards funding meaningful initiatives in education, community and the environment.

Buying locally. In Jamaica, SRI's home country for example, 81% of all annual purchases are made with local suppliers and nearly all produce, a staggering 90%, is grown in Jamaica by local farmers, accounting for 4.5 million pounds of fruits and vegetables and 360,000 dozen eggs annually.

Partnering with the Grenada Network of Rural Women Producers and supporting the career growth of over 75 female farmers through the mass purchasing of their products and funding.

Planting nearly 30,000 trees as part of reforestation, coastal protection and food resilience efforts.

Protecting sea turtles through conservation partnerships with local organizations such as the Bluefields Bay Fishermen's Friendly Society (BBFFS) in Jamaica and Ocean Spirits in Grenada. Since 2015, SRI has helped over 250,000 sea turtle hatchlings make it to the sea.

Recognizing the contribution of women to the economic success of the Caribbean. Women make up 51.3% of the SRI workforce with nearly half holding management positions. For many women in the developing countries of the Caribbean, access and opportunity seem impossible. Initiatives like Women Helping Others Achieve (WHOA), managed by the Sandals Foundation, are helping to change that.

Elevating local talent through 100% enrollment of SRI team members in the Sandals Corporate University, offering ongoing occupational training and the opportunity to earn undergraduate and postgraduate degrees at no cost. Partnering with professional football club AFC Ajax and local Curaçaon recycling company Limpi to turn 1.3 million pounds of plastic waste and 190 square meters of ghost fishing nets into 64 football goals for children.

While the report dives into everything from youth empowerment to healthcare programming and sustainable food waste management, it also mirrors a company constantly evolving.

Recent brand initiatives – including the launch of Island Inclusive, the off-site dining program where select Sandals guests can enjoy dining experiences at local restaurants, giving meaningful opportunities to local entrepreneurs; Beaches' commitment to autism-friendly vacations, offering IBCCES trained staff, inclusive programming, and personalized services for families with neurodivergent travelers; and the Artisan Program, a full circle initiative teaching creators how to develop and distribute their products, including the opportunity to sell at weekly "meet the maker" markets and in gift shops across Sandals and Beaches Resorts, reinvesting proceeds back into local communities – underscore SRI's dedication to making the Caribbean authentically immersive, accessible and sustainable.

"We believe in the power of tourism to transform lives and understand that Caribbean resilience grows from a deep respect for the environment, its people and its culture. As a Caribbean family and a Caribbean company, no one loves and cares for this region more than we do and it is our responsibility to act," added Stewart. "This report is a testament to that legacy – and a promise to keep going."

To see Sandals Resorts International's Corporate Social Responsibility Report, visit

Tune in to the Sandals Palmcast for a special episode featuring Heidi Clarke, Executive Director of the Sandals Foundation, and Kirstin McCarthy, Director of Sustainability at Sandals Resorts International, for their perspective on how tourism can transform lives.

About Sandals® Resorts:

Family-owned Sandals® Resorts offers adults-only getaways that bring guests closer to the vibrancy, authenticity and spirit of the Caribbean. Pioneers of the all-inclusive vacation experience in the region, Sandals has 17 beachfront resorts in Jamaica, Antigua, Saint Lucia, The Bahamas, Barbados, Grenada, Curaçao, and Saint Vincent and The Grenadines, each reflecting the genuine vibe of its island home. From local food favorites and global flavors to butler service and signature suites, including the Caribbean's first Overwater Villas, Sandals makes it easy for guests to go all in on vacation mode. Beyond the resort gates, immersive destination experiences, like a newly piloted Island Inclusive dining program and MINI Coopers for island exploration, raise the bar on the all-inclusive vacation. Championing the region it calls home, Sandals demonstrates the transformative power of tourism and its impact on lives through its philanthropic arm, the Sandals Foundation. For more information, visit .

About Beaches® Resorts:

Family-owned Beaches Resorts is the Caribbean playground where families can live their best island life. With locations in Turks and Caicos and Jamaica, and additional resorts to come in Barbados and The Bahamas, Beaches offers fun-forward family all-inclusive vacations - from a dynamic selection of restaurants and vibrant food trucks to all-you-can-enjoy water sports, live shows and epic water parks. Kids discover magic with Caribbean Adventures with Sesame Street®, Kids Camps, and hangouts for teens, while parents enjoy peace of mind with certified nannies, sensory-friendly programming and multi-bedroom villas perfect for bringing generations together. At Beaches, every member of the family finds joy, connection and memories made to last a lifetime. For more information about Beaches Resorts, visit .

About The Sandals Foundation:

The Sandals Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Sandals Resorts International (SRI), the Caribbean's leading family-owned resort company. The 501(c)(3) non-profit organization was created to continue and expand upon the charitable work that Sandals Resorts International has undertaken since its founding in 1981 to play a meaningful role in the lives of the communities where SRI operates throughout the Caribbean. The Sandals Foundation funds projects in three core areas: Education, Community and the Environment. One hundred percent of the monies contributed to the Sandals Foundation go directly to programs benefiting the Caribbean community. Part of the Sandals Foundation's mission is to provide access to quality education, and to date, has impacted over 450,000 students in their education needs. In its 16 years, the foundation has distributed over 6,000 digital learning devices, supported over 2,000 schools, awarded over 200 scholarships, and distributed over 300,000 books to schools and libraries.

SOURCE Sandals Resorts International