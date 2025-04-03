Cloudvirga's Aaron Heidorn Honored As A Housingwire Rising Star

MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) IRVINE, Calif., April 3, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Cloudvirga , a leading provider of digital mortgage point-of-sale platforms, today announced that Aaron Heidorn, director of software engineering and infrastructure, has been named a 2025 HousingWire Rising Star. The annual award recognizes young professionals who are driving innovation and growth in the housing economy and shaping the future of mortgage and real estate technology.







Image caption: Aaron Heidorn of Cloudvirga.

As the driving force behind Cloudvirga's modernization efforts, Heidorn has spearheaded initiatives that have significantly reduced operational costs while accelerating Cloudvirga's ability to deliver lender-focused solutions. Over the past year, he led the company's transition to a modern cloud infrastructure, cutting hosting expenses by nearly 90% and improving platform scalability. He also played a key role in enhancing Cloudvirga's integration with ICE Mortgage Technology's Encompass Partner ConnectTM, reducing data export times by 60% and strengthening security for lenders. Additionally, his leadership in implementing a continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD) model has allowed Cloudvirga to increase the frequency of software releases, ensuring clients receive faster access to platform improvements.

“Aaron's impact on Cloudvirga's technology and operations cannot be overstated,” said Maria Moskver, CEO of Cloudvirga.“His leadership and technical expertise have been pivotal in modernizing our platform, increasing efficiency for lenders and keeping Cloudvirga at the forefront of digital mortgage innovation. We are proud to see him recognized as a HousingWire Rising Star.”

In addition to leading Cloudvirga's engineering team, Heidorn serves as the company's representative to the Mortgage Industry Standards Maintenance Organization (MISMO), ensuring Cloudvirga stays ahead of evolving industry standards. His ability to bridge the gap between technology and business needs has positioned Cloudvirga as a trusted partner for mortgage lenders looking to streamline operations.

“The mortgage industry is undergoing rapid change, and I'm honored to contribute to its transformation by helping Cloudvirga deliver scalable, lender-centric solutions,” said Heidorn.“This recognition reflects our team's collaborative work to ensure our technology evolves with the industry's needs.”

“The housing industry needs leaders - those with ambition, vision and adaptability to fuel a vibrant housing economy,” said Clayton Collins, CEO of HW Media.“The HousingWire Rising Stars represent the next generation of leaders dedicated to building great organizations, leading teams and advising clients. Their expertise and vision are accelerating growth, improving client experiences and creating new opportunities in a competitive market. Together, they're shaping the future of the industry.”

‍ About Cloudvirga

Cloudvirga is a leading provider of digital mortgage point-of-sale platforms, designed from the perspective of increasing consumer engagement. With a focus on streamlining the loan origination process, Cloudvirga solutions enhance efficiency and accuracy in the mortgage industry. The company's commitment to continuous improvement and innovation has positioned it as a trusted partner for mortgage lenders and brokers across the nation. Cloudvirga is a subsidiary of Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE: STC), a customer-focused, global title insurance and real estate services company. For more information, visit .

