College Students Learn More About Arab Countries

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Students from the Higher School of Advertising and Marketing () had the opportunity to deepen their knowledge abouton Wednesday (2) at the Nations Fair held alongside the Global Perspective Summit at the Álvaro Alvim campus in São Paulo, where the(ABCC ) presented the Arab market and the institution's activities.

ABCC institutional relations advisor Bassel Abou Latif represented the entity at the fair, where, in addition to the Arab countries, other regions of the world-such as Canada, Japan, and Africa-were presented to students. At individual desks, professionals from organizations linked to these regions and countries engaged in conversations with the students, most of whom are International Relations undergraduates at ESPM .

Latif spoke to those interested about Brazil's relationship with Arab countries , highlighting the economic importance each region holds for the other. Brazil is a key food supplier to the Arab world, playing a significant role in the region's food security . In return, Arab countries provide fertilizers to the Brazilian market, which are also essential for food production. The trade current includes other products as well, totaling USD 33.8 billion per year.

According to Latif, many students were already aware of the economic significance of Brazil's relationship with Arab countries.“It's very rewarding for us when the new generation-which is highly intelligent-understands the economic importance and complementarity between Brazil and the Arab countries. These young people will be the future leaders in foreign trade and diplomacy, representing Brazil and likely managing its relationship with the Arab world,” he said.

The advisor also spoke about the activities of the ABCC, which has been working to connect Arabs and Brazilians since 1952. Latif had the opportunity to discuss the services the institution provides to both Arab and Brazilian companies to foster mutual commercial ties, the organization of Brazilian and Arab participation in trade fairs in each other's regions, and its support for the governments of Brazil and Arab countries through embassies and other entities in forums, missions, and various initiatives.

He also spoke about the Muslim-catering halal product market and other topics related to the institution's areas of work.“It was very important for the ABCC to participate and provide these students with an understanding of the institution's role in the relationship between Brazil and Arab countries, as well as the positive impact that such work has on bilateral or multilateral relations,” the advisor told ANBA.

In addition to the space for conversations with students during the parallel fair, the Global Perspective Summit featured debates on foreign relations topics, led by experts in each field. According to the ESPM's announcement, the goal was to discuss key issues and analyze international trends, considering how they might impact Brazil, its interests, and its businesses.

