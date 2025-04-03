Investornewsbreaks Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) Secures $2 Million In New Contracts, Expands Recurring Revenue Base

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP) announced over $2 million in new contracts, including major renewals and technology deployments across the U.S. Highlights include a reseller order for more than 150 Emergency Communication Devices for a large university system, the sale of a K5 Autonomous Security Robot (ASR) to a major county transportation agency, and 14 ASR subscription renewals. Additional wins include a California government agency's FSM budget expansion and new deployments in schools and transportation infrastructure, reinforcing Knightscope's growing presence in the public safety sector.

About Knightscope, Inc.

Knightscope builds cutting-edge technologies to improve public safety. The company's long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. For more information about the company, please visit .

