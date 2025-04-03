MP Court Acquits Two Persons In Connection With Jhulelal Temple Tragedy

MENAFN - IANS) Indore, April 3 (IANS) An Indore district court in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday acquitted two persons in connection with the Baleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal temple tragedy that took 36 lives and 18 were injured during the Ram Navami festival in March 2023.

Following that incident, Indore Police had arrested the temple trust's president, Sevaram Galani and Secretary Murlidhar Sabnani. They were booked under the charges of culpable homicide.

On Thursday, the court acquitted both the accused persons, stating that "they were not aware of a well" that was covered through a concrete slab at the temple premises, according to advocate Raghavendra Singh, who appeared for Gilani and Sabnani.

"The prosecution produced a total of 33 witnesses in the case throughout the hearing in the matter. After hearing them, the court observed that Sevaram Galani and Murlidhar Sabnani were not aware of the existence of the well, which was located a few meters away from the temple's main gate and was covered with a concrete slab. Subsequently, the court has acquitted them of all charges," Raghuvendra Singh told IANS.

He further stated that during the hearing, the court was surprised to know that even the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC), which has a regional office a little far from the temple, also wasn't aware of the presence of the tragic well.

The shocking incident occurred on March 30, 2023, when the floor (concrete slab) of the temple, which was constructed after covering a huge stepwell, caved in during Ram Navami celebrations.

While prayer was going on, the concrete slab caved in and more than 60 people fell into the well. The rescue operation that was carried out jointly by SDRF, NDRF and a team of the Indian Army recovered a total of 36 bodies, while 18 persons were injured.