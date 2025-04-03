Aniioki Launches 2025 Flagship E-Bikes: A8/A9 Dual-Motor Series Set New Standards In Performance And Safety

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, NY, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aniioki , a global leader in high-performance electric bikes, has officially launched its groundbreaking 2025 A8 and A9 models-engineered to empower modern riders with unmatched speed, control, and endurance. Featuring the industry's longest range (up to 200 miles), a powerful 5600W dual-motor drivetrain, and next-generation safety systems inspired by automotive engineering, the A8/A9 series delivers elite performance for daily commuters, tech enthusiasts, and off-road explorers alike. With this launch, Aniioki doesn't just raise the bar-it redefines what riders can expect from electric mobility.









Backed by extensive industry research and enriched by thousands of insights from loyal customers, the release of the A8 and A9 represents the culmination of Aniioki's deep understanding of rider needs and real-world performance demands. Every upgrade in the 2025 flagship series is the result of rigorous field testing, data-driven design decisions, and direct input from the brand's passionate global community









How the A8/A9 Empowers Every Ride: Innovations That Work for You

1. Ride Farther, Safer, and Smarter with the Industry's Most Advanced Battery



Forget range anxiety. With the A8/A9's 60V 80Ah high-density blade lithium battery, you can ride up to 200 miles (320 km) on a single charge - whether you're commuting across the city or exploring backcountry trails.

Peace of Mind Comes Standard – The multi-layer fireproof and explosion-proof design, plus a 4mm thick aluminum shell, gives you confidence in all weather conditions and terrains.

Zero Incidents Since Day One – Aniioki's flawless battery safety record means you're riding on the most trusted power system in the industry. Built to Last – Over 3,000 charge cycles means fewer battery replacements and more years of adventure.









2. Unleash Serious Power with Intelligent Dual-Motor Performance



When you're ready to conquer hills, overtake traffic, or push the limits, the A8/A9 delivers unmatched performance with twin 2200W direct-drive motors and a peak power output of 5600W.

Feel the Torque – With 200Nm of torque at your fingertips, steep inclines and rugged trails feel effortless. Stay in Control – The smart dual-controller system automatically adjusts torque between the front and rear wheels, giving you maximum grip and stability, even in rain or on gravel.



3. Ride Safer and Smoother at Every Speed



High-speed performance shouldn't come at the cost of comfort or control. The A8/A9 gives you both, with components engineered for confidence at any pace.

Stop with Confidence – Dual 300mm disc brakes paired with a CBS synchronized braking system mean shorter stopping distances and safer rides, even in emergencies.

Smooth Out the Roughest Roads – A patented aviation-grade aluminum suspension fork absorbs up to 90% of vibrations, giving you a smoother ride on pavement, dirt, or anything in between. Lightweight, Rock-Solid Frame – Engineered through thousands of fatigue tests, the A8/A9 frame combines strength and agility - so your bike feels responsive without sacrificing stability.

Shaping a Smarter, Greener Future of Mobility

Aniioki's mission goes beyond building high-performance e-bikes - it's about empowering a new way of life. In a world increasingly defined by sustainability, connectivity, and conscious choices, the A8/A9 series represents more than just a mode of transport - it's a statement of values.

By integrating automotive-grade safety, intelligent control systems, and long-range, zero-emission performance, Aniioki is helping riders embrace a smarter, cleaner lifestyle - one that fuses freedom with responsibility.

Video:

Whether commuting through the city or exploring off-road trails, every ride on an Aniioki e-bike is a step toward reducing carbon footprints, minimizing urban congestion, and living more intentionally.







As Aniioki continues to push boundaries in electric mobility, its focus remains clear: to make intelligent, sustainable transportation not just an option, but a lifestyle embraced by all.



