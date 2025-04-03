Parks Associates' 29Th Annual CONNECTIONSTM Conference Addresses Growth For Connected Home Landscape

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "The smart home market saw slightly disappointing adoption and purchase data in 2024, coinciding with challenging economic and political news," said Elizabeth Parks , President and CMO, Parks Associates. "Smart home players need to stay laser-focused on partnerships and their value proposition."

CONNECTIONSTM keynote presenters will address present and future growth areas and opportunities for integration and collaboration:



Alper Cetingok, Senior Managing Director, Raymond James

Maureen Gallagher, VP of Marketing, Wi-Fi Alliance

Dave Kranzler, GM, IoT Services, Amazon Web Services Dave Porter, Managing Director, Vivint

CONNECTIONSTM sponsors represent key players in the industry. Companies will showcase their solutions throughout the event.

When surveying consumers on smart home ownership, Parks Associates lists the following smart devices: thermostats, door locks, video doorbells, cameras, lights, lighting control systems, outdoor light fixtures with video cameras, outlets/switches/dimmers, smart plugs/adapters, sprinkler systems, garage door openers, smoke/CO detectors, water leak detectors, water shut off valve, robotic vacuum cleaner, appliances, and smart home control hub.

About CONNECTIONSTM

Parks Associates' will host the 29th annual CONNECTIONSTM: The Premier Connected Home Conference on May 13-15, 2025, in Plano, Texas. The event focuses on the adoption of technology and services including smart home, security, connected health, energy, and home automation.

CONNECTIONSTM brings together key players across the connected home ecosystem, offering a powerful blend of high-impact networking, historical research insights, and forward-looking industry forecasts. Hosted by Parks Associates , the conference features expert-led sessions that explore emerging technologies, evolving consumer behaviors, market adoption trends, and product and service innovation. Attendees gain strategic perspectives on business models, partnerships, monetization pathways, and the development of value-added services that drive growth in the smart home landscape.

About Parks Associates

Parks Associates, a woman-founded and certified business, is an internationally recognized market research and consulting company specializing in emerging consumer technology products and services. Founded in 1986, Parks Associates provides business intelligence and research services through its proprietary methodologies developed over decades, including quarterly surveys of 10,000 internet households.

SOURCE Parks Associates