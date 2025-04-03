Parks Associates' 29Th Annual CONNECTIONSTM Conference Addresses Growth For Connected Home Landscape
CONNECTIONSTM keynote presenters will address present and future growth areas and opportunities for integration and collaboration:
-
Alper Cetingok, Senior Managing Director, Raymond James
Maureen Gallagher, VP of Marketing, Wi-Fi Alliance
Dave Kranzler, GM, IoT Services, Amazon Web Services
Dave Porter, Managing Director, Vivint
CONNECTIONSTM sponsors represent key players in the industry. Companies will showcase their solutions throughout the event.
Research Sponsors
-
Cardinal Peak, an FPT Company
Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA)
Cox Communities
Silicon Labs
Ubiety Technologies
Vivint
Johnson Controls
Platinum Sponsors
-
Alarm
Origin
Rapid Response Monitoring
Schlage
SkyBell
Shelly Group
Reception Sponsor
-
Kwikset
Registration Sponsor
-
Becklar
Wi-Fi Sponsor
-
Calix
Event Sponsors
-
ADT
Affiliated Monitoring
Cognitive Systems
Z-Wave Alliance
Breakfast and Break Sponsors
-
AIG
Moen
Grid Connect
Nice
For more information about attending or sponsoring, contact Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein at [email protected] or 972-490-1113.
When surveying consumers on smart home ownership, Parks Associates lists the following smart devices: thermostats, door locks, video doorbells, cameras, lights, lighting control systems, outdoor light fixtures with video cameras, outlets/switches/dimmers, smart plugs/adapters, sprinkler systems, garage door openers, smoke/CO detectors, water leak detectors, water shut off valve, robotic vacuum cleaner, appliances, and smart home control hub.
About CONNECTIONSTM
Parks Associates' will host the 29th annual CONNECTIONSTM: The Premier Connected Home Conference on May 13-15, 2025, in Plano, Texas. The event focuses on the adoption of technology and services including smart home, security, connected health, energy, and home automation.
CONNECTIONSTM brings together key players across the connected home ecosystem, offering a powerful blend of high-impact networking, historical research insights, and forward-looking industry forecasts. Hosted by Parks Associates , the conference features expert-led sessions that explore emerging technologies, evolving consumer behaviors, market adoption trends, and product and service innovation. Attendees gain strategic perspectives on business models, partnerships, monetization pathways, and the development of value-added services that drive growth in the smart home landscape.
For more information, contact [email protected] , call 972-490-1113, visit .
About Parks Associates
Parks Associates, a woman-founded and certified business, is an internationally recognized market research and consulting company specializing in emerging consumer technology products and services. Founded in 1986, Parks Associates provides business intelligence and research services through its proprietary methodologies developed over decades, including quarterly surveys of 10,000 internet households.
Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein
Parks Associates
972.490.1113
[email protected]
Legal Disclaimer:
