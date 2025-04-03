Replace PTFE Tape With Oxygen-Safe Formula-8

Formula-8 is an oxygen-safe thread sealant engineered to eliminate the frustrations of tape and provide a long-lasting seal in the most demanding applications.

- Gregg Reick, Fluoramics' President and Chief Chemical EngineerLEWISTON, MN, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Fluoramics , a leader in industrial sealing solutions, reaffirms the industry's trust in Formula-8 Thread Sealant , a time-tested alternative to traditional thread-sealing tape. Originally introduced in 1967, Formula-8 continues to be the go-to solution for industries requiring reliable, leak-proof connections in high-performance environments.The Innovation Behind Formula-8Professionals in aerospace, cryogenics, medical, and industrial applications have long faced challenges with standard thread tape, including shredding, leaks, and failure under extreme conditions. Formula-8 Thread Sealant was engineered to solve these issues by providing a non-hardening, oxygen-safe, and thixotropic paste that creates a secure, long-lasting seal without the drawbacks of tape.Unlike thread tape, which can deteriorate and migrate over time, Formula-8 shears into strings during application, physically packing threads as connections are torqued down. This ensures a uniform, leak-proof seal that withstands extreme temperatures (-400°F to +500°F), high pressures, and vibration-heavy environments.Why Formula-8 Outperforms Thread TapeFormula-8 was developed as an alternative to thread-sealing tape, specifically to address common failure points in industrial sealing. Here's why it stands out:- No Shredding or Tape Residue – Unlike thread tape, which can break down and clog valves, pumps, and orifices, Formula-8 stays intact, preventing contamination.- Seals the Entire Thread Length – Provides a consistent, full-coverage seal that won't loosen or migrate, even in high-vibration environments.- Stable in Extreme Temperatures – Withstands -400°F to +500°F, making it ideal for cryogenics, high-temperature piping, and aerospace applications.- No Cold Flow or Hardening Over Time – Formula-8 maintains its consistency, unlike tape, which can stretch, cold-flow, or dry out over time.- Easy Application & Reusability – Applies as a smooth cream that stays in place, even in hard-to-reach areas. Breaking and remaking joints is simple - add more Formula-8 over the existing seal.Certified and Trusted Across Critical IndustriesFluoramics' Formula-8 is certified for use in both gaseous and liquid oxygen applications, making it a trusted sealing solution for:- Cryogenics – Performs in ultra-low temperatures, sealing liquid nitrogen, helium, and oxygen systems.- Oxygen Systems – A certified oxygen-safe thread sealant that prevents leaks without combustion risk.- High-Vacuum Applications – Used in aerospace, medical devices, and industrial research labs.- Industrial and Chemical Piping – Resists solvents, acids, fuels, and high-pressure gases, ensuring long-term reliability.- Medical and Food Processing Equipment – Non-toxic and safe for use in high-purity environments.If You Need to Use TapeWhile Formula-8 was designed to replace thread tape, there are situations where tape is still necessary. Fluoramics suggests using full-density thread seal tape on threaded joints 3/4” or larger. For those applications, Fluoramics offers LOX-8 Full Density Thread Seal Tape , an alternative to standard tapes. Unlike traditional thread tape, which is often thin and prone to shredding, LOX-8 Tape is full density, providing a stronger, more reliable seal with better resistance to stretching and cold flow.

