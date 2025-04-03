Prism Bank Announces Leadership Promotions And Expanded Focus

OKLAHOMA CITY, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prism Bank is excited to announce key leadership promotions and the addition of Bryan Byers as Director of Aviation Lending, reinforcing its commitment to growth and innovation.

Leadership Promotions Strengthen Prism Bank's Vision

Prism Bank is pleased to recognize the achievements of two distinguished team members with recent promotions. Matthew Scantlin has been promoted to EVP, Chief Lending Officer, after serving as SVP, Director of Commercial Banking. With extensive experience in both commercial and aviation lending, Scantlin will lead the bank's lending strategies, driving growth and enhancing client relationships.

Additionally, Addison Brown has been appointed EVP, Chief Financial Officer. Previously serving as Controller, Brown has played a critical role in financial management and operational efficiency. His leadership will further strengthen Prism Bank's financial strategy and support ongoing initiatives.

Expanding Aviation Lending with Industry Expertise

Prism Bank also welcomes Bryan Byers as its new Director of Aviation Lending. With over 25 years in aviation finance, Byers brings valuable industry knowledge and leadership. He also serves on the Board of the National Aircraft Finance Association (NAFA), further solidifying his influence in the sector.

As part of this growth, Scantlin and Byers will represent Prism Bank at the 2025 NAFA Conference in Fort Lauderdale, FL, in early April, where Byers will also be a featured speaker. This presence underscores the bank's ongoing commitment to serving the aviation sector while expanding its impact across commercial and financial industries.

About Prism Bank:

Prism Bank is a community-focused financial institution dedicated to serving customers across central Oklahoma. With a strong entrepreneurial culture and a commitment to relationship-driven banking, Prism Bank delivers innovative financial solutions tailored to meet the diverse needs of its communities. To learn more about the organization and its services, visit prism .

SOURCE Prism Bank

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED