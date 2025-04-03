403
GFL Environmental Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:37 AM EST - GFL Environmental Inc. : Has declared a 10% increase to the regular quarterly cash dividend on the Company's subordinate voting and multiple voting shares. The regular quarterly cash dividend, which increases from US$0.014 per share to US$0.0154 per share, will be paid on April 30, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 14. GFL Environmental Inc. shares T are trading up $0.91 at $69.27.
