403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russian Envoy Holds Discussions with U.S. Officials
(MENAFN) A top Russian diplomat confirmed on Thursday that he is engaged in discussions in Washington with representatives from United States Leader Donald Trump’s government.
Kirill Dmitriev, Russia’s special envoy for foreign investment and economic cooperation, announced on Telegram that these talks, which began on Wednesday, are set to span two days and were initiated at the request of Russian Leader Vladimir Putin.
Dmitriev expressed that the relationship between Russia and the United States, which holds immense significance for global stability, was entirely damaged during the tenure of former US President Joe Biden.
He emphasized that "the dialogue between Russia and the United States, which is of the utmost importance for the entire world, was completely destroyed under the (former US President Joe) Biden administration."
The envoy pointed out that “numerous forces” with vested interests in maintaining global tensions are obstructing the efforts to restore meaningful dialogue.
These forces, according to Dmitriev, actively distort Russia’s stance in an effort to block any attempts to restart discussions, using all available means and resources to do so.
He further noted that those opposing the improvement of relations fear that Russia and the US might discover "common ground and begin to better understand each other and build cooperation," both politically and economically.
Dmitriev acknowledged that while the process of reviving dialogue is challenging and gradual, every meeting and candid conversation brings both nations closer to progress.
Kirill Dmitriev, Russia’s special envoy for foreign investment and economic cooperation, announced on Telegram that these talks, which began on Wednesday, are set to span two days and were initiated at the request of Russian Leader Vladimir Putin.
Dmitriev expressed that the relationship between Russia and the United States, which holds immense significance for global stability, was entirely damaged during the tenure of former US President Joe Biden.
He emphasized that "the dialogue between Russia and the United States, which is of the utmost importance for the entire world, was completely destroyed under the (former US President Joe) Biden administration."
The envoy pointed out that “numerous forces” with vested interests in maintaining global tensions are obstructing the efforts to restore meaningful dialogue.
These forces, according to Dmitriev, actively distort Russia’s stance in an effort to block any attempts to restart discussions, using all available means and resources to do so.
He further noted that those opposing the improvement of relations fear that Russia and the US might discover "common ground and begin to better understand each other and build cooperation," both politically and economically.
Dmitriev acknowledged that while the process of reviving dialogue is challenging and gradual, every meeting and candid conversation brings both nations closer to progress.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment