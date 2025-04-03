Google Addresses Pixel Weather Widget's Outdated Forecasts

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Google is actively addressing an issue affecting its Pixel smartphones, where the“At a Glance” widget has been displaying outdated weather forecasts. Users have reported discrepancies, noting that while the current temperature appears accurate, the high and low forecasts are incorrect. In some instances, the widget displayed the previous day's forecast as today's and today's forecast as tomorrow's.

A Google spokesperson stated that the company is rolling out a fix to resolve this issue for Pixel users.

The“At a Glance” widget is a prominent feature on Pixel devices, offering users quick access to pertinent information such as weather updates and calendar events directly on their home and lock screens. The malfunctioning of this widget has led to confusion among users who rely on it for daily planning.

Reports of the malfunction surfaced on various platforms, including Reddit and Google's support forums. One user noted that the current temperature was accurate, but the expected high and low forecasts had been incorrect for the past week. Another user reported that their Pixel 8A's lock screen displayed the weather for the correct location but showed yesterday's forecast as today's temperature in the morning and today's forecast as tomorrow's in the evening.

The issue appears to be widespread, affecting multiple Pixel models. Users have expressed frustration, with some mentioning that the outdated forecasts led them to dress inappropriately for the day's weather conditions.

Google has a history of promptly addressing software glitches in its devices. The current fix is being rolled out incrementally, and users are advised to ensure their devices are updated to the latest software version to receive the correction.

