Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Japan Regrets Trump's Reciprocal Tariffs

Japan Regrets Trump's Reciprocal Tariffs


2025-04-03 09:04:07
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, April 3 (KUNA) -- Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Thursday expressed regret over US President Donald Trump's announcement to impose 24-percent reciprocal tariffs on Japanese goods.
"It is extremely regrettable and unfortunate that the US government announced the decision to impose tariffs even though we have requested a review at various levels," Ishiba told reporters.
"We have serious concerns about the tariffs' consistency with World Trade Organization (WTO) rules and the Japan-US trade agreement," the Premier said.
It will have a major impact not only on the economies of both Japan and the US, but also on the global economy and the entire multilateral trading system, he added. Ishiba also expressed his willingness to speak to Trump directly, saying, "I will not hesitate to ask President Trump in person at the most appropriate time and in the most appropriate way."
In addition, Ishiba instructed relevant Cabinet ministers to thoroughly assess the impact of the tariffs and take all necessary measures, including financial support for domestic industries, and to strongly urge the US side to reconsider the tariffs. (end)
mk


MENAFN03042025000071011013ID1109386711

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search