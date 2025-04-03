403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Japan Regrets Trump's Reciprocal Tariffs
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, April 3 (KUNA) -- Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Thursday expressed regret over US President Donald Trump's announcement to impose 24-percent reciprocal tariffs on Japanese goods.
"It is extremely regrettable and unfortunate that the US government announced the decision to impose tariffs even though we have requested a review at various levels," Ishiba told reporters.
"We have serious concerns about the tariffs' consistency with World Trade Organization (WTO) rules and the Japan-US trade agreement," the Premier said.
It will have a major impact not only on the economies of both Japan and the US, but also on the global economy and the entire multilateral trading system, he added. Ishiba also expressed his willingness to speak to Trump directly, saying, "I will not hesitate to ask President Trump in person at the most appropriate time and in the most appropriate way."
In addition, Ishiba instructed relevant Cabinet ministers to thoroughly assess the impact of the tariffs and take all necessary measures, including financial support for domestic industries, and to strongly urge the US side to reconsider the tariffs. (end)
mk
"It is extremely regrettable and unfortunate that the US government announced the decision to impose tariffs even though we have requested a review at various levels," Ishiba told reporters.
"We have serious concerns about the tariffs' consistency with World Trade Organization (WTO) rules and the Japan-US trade agreement," the Premier said.
It will have a major impact not only on the economies of both Japan and the US, but also on the global economy and the entire multilateral trading system, he added. Ishiba also expressed his willingness to speak to Trump directly, saying, "I will not hesitate to ask President Trump in person at the most appropriate time and in the most appropriate way."
In addition, Ishiba instructed relevant Cabinet ministers to thoroughly assess the impact of the tariffs and take all necessary measures, including financial support for domestic industries, and to strongly urge the US side to reconsider the tariffs. (end)
mk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment