Knightvest Capital Named To NMHC Top 50 Lists For Nation's Largest Apartment Owners And Managers

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We're honored to be recognized by NMHC alongside the most respected names in the industry," said David Moore, Knightvest founder and CEO. "Over the last 18 years, we've quietly built one of the largest portfolios in the country through a consistent strategy of transforming apartment communities to create long-term value for our residents, partners, and investors."

The NMHC Top 50 is the authoritative ranking of the country's largest apartment firms, recognized for their scale, performance, and leadership in the multifamily housing industry. Knightvest's inclusion on both the Top Owners and Top Managers lists reflects the company's continued growth and commitment to excellence in real estate investment and operations.

This is the seventh consecutive year that Knightvest Capital has been recognized on the NHMC Top 50 Owners list, and the first year it has reached the Top 50 Management list in terms of unit count. Knightvest owns about 35,000 units in high-growth markets across the Sun Belt.

Moore concluded: "Reaching the Top 50 in both ownership and management is an important milestone for the company, and a reflection of the talent and integrity of the Knightvest team members."

Knightvest is an industry-leading multifamily investment and management firm known for creating communities of excellence and delivering dependable results that enable investors, employees, and residents to thrive. As a vertically integrated firm, Knightvest specializes in renovating and repositioning multifamily properties. Its unique approach is focused on setting a new standard in design-driven quality, executing with operational efficiency, and leading with a people-first culture. Since its founding in 2007, Knightvest has invested over $10 billion to acquire over 60,000 units across high-growth metro areas in Texas, Arizona, the Carolinas, and Florida to become one of the largest apartment owners in the United States.

