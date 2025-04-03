Inspirato Unveils 2026 Luxury Travel Experiences

DENVER, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ: ISPO), the premier luxury vacation club, announced the release of its 2026 Inspirato Only Experience offerings-an expanded collection of curated travel designed for those who appreciate thoughtful detail, unique access, and unforgettable destinations.

2026 Experiences Highlights



Luxury Cruises – From an Arctic expedition aboard a sleek yacht to the Danube's timeless beauty, the 2026 lineup features some of the world's most stunning waterways. Members will cruise the coastlines of Iceland and Croatia, toast Oktoberfest from the river, or island-hop around Bali aboard a reimagined luxurious British Royal Navy explorer vessel.

Exclusive Safaris – Encounter Africa's incredible wildlife on once-in-a-lifetime luxury safaris in Botswana, South Africa, and the Serengeti. Elite Sporting Events – Enjoy VIP access and premium seating at world-class sporting events like the Dolomites Ski Adventure and the Australian Open. Members enjoy preferred access to exclusive sporting events around the globe, complete with premium seating and exclusive hospitality.



“Our 2026 collection offers our members the opportunity to explore the world in ways that are truly special,” said Ashlee Collins, Chief Experience Officer at Inspirato.“Imagine waking up to the sight of elephants roaming in the Serengeti or sailing through Iceland. Every journey has been thoughtfully designed to create lasting memories with the ease and luxury our members value most.”

In February, Inspirato released its calendar for 2026 cruises to its members in an early access event with several itineraries reaching full capacity shortly after launch. In the first week alone, demand was high for marquee trips such as the Arctic Expedition, Iceland & Fjords Yacht Cruise, and Oktoberfest & Danube River Cruise. On March 18, Inspirato introduced its 2026 International Land experiences, offering members-only access to meticulously curated explorations through Africa's most sought-after safari destinations.

Inspirato Only Experiences are reserved exclusively for its members, but what sets Inspirato experiences apart goes beyond access. Each itinerary features exclusive programming tailored to the destination-including private dinners in extraordinary settings, authentic local engagement, and thoughtful touches unique to Inspirato-all supported by on-site staff who ensure every detail is handled with care. Dates are hand-selected to align with the best seasonal conditions, local events, and cultural highlights-ensuring every experience delivers something truly unforgettable.

Explore membership options today and join a distinguished community of explorers, gaining access to exclusive, once-in-a-lifetime experiences designed for the discerning traveler. To learn more about Inspirato's 2026 travel lineup and membership opportunities, visit inspirato.com .

About Inspirato

Inspirato (NASDAQ: ISPO) is a members-only luxury vacation club that provides exclusive access to a portfolio of curated vacation options, delivered through an innovative model designed to ensure the service, certainty, and value that discerning customers demand. The Inspirato portfolio includes exclusive luxury vacation homes, accommodations at five-star hotel and resort partners, and custom travel experiences. For more information, visit and follow @inspirato on Instagram, Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.