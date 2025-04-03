Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UEFA Appoints AFFA Official As Its Delegate

2025-04-03 08:11:18
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova

Head of the Match Operations Department at AFFA Emin Jafarov, has been designated as a UEFA delegate for the UEFA Women's Nations League match between Moldova and Slovakia, Azernews reports.

This League C, Group C1 game is scheduled to take place on April 8 at the Zimbru Stadium in Chisinau.

The 2025 UEFA Women's Championship will be the 14th edition of the UEFA Women's Championship, the quadrennial international football championship organised by UEFA for the women's national teams of Europe. The tournament will take place in Switzerland on July 2-27, 2025. It will be the third edition since it was expanded to 16 teams.

Formed in 1992, the Azerbaijani Association of Football Federations (AFFA) is the governing body of football in Azerbaijan.

The Association is responsible for overseeing all aspects of amateur and professional games in its territory.

It runs numerous competitions, the most famous of which is the Azerbaijan Cup. AFFA is a member of both UEFA and FIFA.

