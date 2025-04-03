Coinex Recognized In U.Today’S "Top Crypto Exchanges 2025"

HONG KONG, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinEx is honored to be named among the "Top Crypto Exchanges 2025 " by U.Today, a leading global media outlet covering blockchain and cryptocurrency news. This recognition highlights CoinEx's commitment to security, and user-friendly trading services, reinforcing its position as a trusted exchange in the industry.

U.Today's ranking evaluates exchanges based on user-friendliness, security, feature-rich toolkit and customer support proficiency. CoinEx's inclusion in the list showcases its continued dedication to providing seamless and efficient trading solutions for millions of users worldwide.

A Year of Innovation and Growth CoinEx has consistently expanded its ecosystem and improved its services to meet the evolving needs of crypto traders. The platform introduces several key features:



Diverse Trading Features: In 2024, CoinEx launched PreToken Trading, Swap, and enhanced Staking and Mining services, offering users more ways to engage in the market.

Security: Strengthened security protocols in 2024, provide Hot & Cold Wallet Security, update Proof of Reserve regularly

User-friendliness: Introduced CoinEx Insight and CoinEx Academy, equipping traders with valuable educational resources and market analysis. Customer Support: Provide 24/7 Support Bot, multilingual customer support

“We are thrilled to be recognized by U.Today as one of the top crypto exchanges of 2025,” said Haipo Yang, Founder and CEO of CoinEx.“This acknowledgment reflects our continuous efforts to innovate and enhance our platform. As we look ahead, we remain committed to providing a seamless and secure trading environment for users globally.”

With a strong focus on user experience, security, and financial empowerment, CoinEx will continue to drive industry advancements and expand its global reach. As the crypto landscape evolves, CoinEx remains dedicated to shaping the future of digital asset trading as 'Your Crypto Trading Expert.'

About CoinEx

Established in 2017, CoinEx is a global cryptocurrency exchange designed with users in mind. Since its launch by the industry-leading mining pool ViaBTC, the platform has been one of the earliest crypto exchanges to release proof-of-reserves to protect 100% of user assets. CoinEx provides over 1300 cryptocurrencies, supported by professional-grade features and services, for its 10+ million users across 200+ countries and regions. CoinEx is also home to its native token, CET, which incentivizes user activities while empowering its ecosystem.

