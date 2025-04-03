403
Russia plans on opening embassy in African state
(MENAFN) The Union of the Comoros has agreed to host a Russian embassy in its capital, Moroni, marking a new phase in the strengthening of diplomatic relations between the two nations. The Comorian Foreign Ministry confirmed the decision, viewing it as an opportunity to deepen cooperation with Moscow. The establishment of the embassy will enhance the long-standing bilateral ties between the Comoros and Russia, and open new avenues for collaboration.
This move aligns with Russia's broader strategy of expanding its diplomatic presence in Africa, with plans to establish embassies in several other countries, including Gambia, Liberia, and Togo. Currently, Russia’s diplomatic relations with the Comoros are managed through its embassy in Madagascar. Additionally, Russia has announced plans to open new missions in Sierra Leone and South Sudan, and to reopen its embassy in Niger, while also resuming operations in Burkina Faso and Equatorial Guinea. These initiatives reflect Moscow's growing focus on strengthening its presence across Africa.
