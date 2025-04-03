Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Bircroft Insurance Services


2025-04-03 05:16:14
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of London, UK-based Bircroft Insurance Services (Bircroft). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Bircroft is a specialist insurance broker providing retail and wholesale services with a focus on the commercial real estate sector. The Bircroft team, led by Ian Lee and Simon Bird, will become part of Gallagher's specialist real estate practice in its UK & Ireland Retail division.

"Bircroft is a well-regarded broker that will broaden our existing property specialist capabilities in the UK," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman and CEO. "I am very pleased to welcome Ian, Simon and their associates to our growing, global team."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG ), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Investors: Ray Iardella, VP - Investor Relations

Media: Paul Day, Communications Manager

630-285-3661/ [email protected]

630-285-5946/ [email protected]

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN03042025003732001241ID1109385733

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search