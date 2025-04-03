Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Bircroft Insurance Services

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of London, UK-based Bircroft Insurance Services (Bircroft). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Bircroft is a specialist insurance broker providing retail and wholesale services with a focus on the commercial real estate sector. The Bircroft team, led by Ian Lee and Simon Bird, will become part of Gallagher's specialist real estate practice in its UK & Ireland Retail division.

"Bircroft is a well-regarded broker that will broaden our existing property specialist capabilities in the UK," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman and CEO. "I am very pleased to welcome Ian, Simon and their associates to our growing, global team."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG ), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.