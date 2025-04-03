Repatriation Of Afghan Refugees Delayed Beyond Deadline

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) The repatriation process of Afghan refugees remains stalled three days after the official deadline expired. According to sources, the Landi Kotal transit camp has yet to become operational, further delaying the relocation of undocumented foreigners residing in Pakistan.

Under the outlined policy, undocumented foreigners were to be first moved to temporary camps in Peshawar before being transferred to the Landi Kotal transit facility. However, implementation has not yet begun.

Sources reveal that the provincial government has sought an extension from the federal authorities until April 10, citing a lack of funds as a major obstacle in carrying out the deportation process. Currently, around 800,000 Afghan Citizenship Card (ACC) holders are residing in Pakistan.

Also Read: Eid Then and Now: A Celebration Lost in Time

Meanwhile, the number of undocumented Afghan nationals who have left Pakistan so far has reached 885,902 . In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 709,278 registered Afghan refugees reside, with 344,908 living in designated refugee camps. Since 2013, approximately 465,000 Afghan refugees have returned via the Torkham border.

In other provinces, 317,000 Afghan refugees are registered in Balochistan, 196,000 in Punjab, and 74,117 in Sindh. Additionally, 42,718 Afghan refugees are living in Islamabad, while 4,448 reside in Azad Kashmir.

The delay in the repatriation process raises concerns over the logistical and financial challenges faced by authorities, as efforts to deport undocumented foreigners remain in limbo.