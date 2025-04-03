COP29 Achievements Highlighted At Petersburg Climate Dialogue

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

At a joint press conference during the Petersburg Climate Dialogue, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, President-designate of COP30 André Correa, and European Commissioner for Climate Action Wopke Hoekstra discussed the historic achievements made during COP29, chaired and hosted by Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

Commissioner Hoekstra emphasized that a pivotal decision to triple the $100 billion financial target was made at COP29, marking the beginning of a new era in climate finance.

He also highlighted that COP30, scheduled for this year in Belem, Brazil, will be a key opportunity to reaffirm commitment to the Paris Agreement and build upon the successes of COP28 and COP29.