Amir And Lebanese President Discuss Strengthening Bilateral Cooperation

Doha: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani discussed with HE General Joseph Aoun, President of the sisterly Lebanese Republic, ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation between the two countries in several fields, including energy, economy, and investment, during official talks held at the Amiri Diwan today, April 16, 2025.

At the beginning of the session, HH the Amir welcomed HE the Lebanese President and his accompanying delegation, wishing them a pleasant stay, expressing his aspirations that the visit would contribute to strengthening bilateral cooperation and pushing it towards broader horizons, in a way that meets the aspirations and interests of the two brotherly peoples.

For his part, HE the Lebanese President expressed his deep thanks and appreciation to HH the Amir for the warm welcome and generous hospitality he and his accompanying delegation received, affirming his keenness to strengthen bilateral cooperation between the two countries in a way that contribute to achieving common interests and supporting stability and development efforts in the region.

During the session, bilateral relations between the two countries were discussed, in addition to ways to support and strengthen them in various fields.

They also discussed a number of regional and international issues of common interest.

The session was attended by HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; HE Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Khulaifi, Chief of the Amiri Diwan, HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Thani, Minister of Transport; HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Khulaifi, Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; and a number of other senior officials.

On the Lebanese side, the session was also attended by HE Youssef Raji, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, and a number of senior officials and members of the official delegation accompanying HE the President.

HH the Amir and the Lebanese President held a bilateral meeting during which they reviewed regional and international developments and joint efforts to promote peace and stability.

Additionally, HH the Amir hosted a luncheon in honor of HE the Lebanese President and his accompanying delegation.

HE the Lebanese President had earlier arrived at the Amiri Diwan, where an official reception ceremony was held for him.