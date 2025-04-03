Senyar Trading & Distribution, Al Baladi Holding Announces End Of Its Business Relationship

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Senyar Trading & Distribution announces the end of its business relationship with Al Baladi Holding within the framework of“Al Faisal Al Baladi Holding,” following several months of negotiations between the two companies.

This led to the decision to discontinue all commercial relations between the parties involved.

This decision comes as part of a strategic review conducted by Senyar Trading & Distribution, which concluded that there was a divergence in the visions and future directions of the two parties, in addition to differences in governance methodologies for managing business operations. This resulted in the decision to amicably end the partnership in a way that serves the interests of each party individually.

In this context, Senyar Trading & Distribution extends its thanks to the Al Baladi Group for the collaborative efforts during the past period and wishes them continued success and prosperity in their future projects.