UN Says 2024 is Deadliest Year Regarding Aid Worker Deaths
(MENAFN) The United Nations announced on Wednesday that humanitarian workers are being murdered at an "unprecedented" rate, with 2024 marking the "worst year" on record for aid staff members.
Joyce Msuya, the assistant secretary-general for humanitarian affairs and deputy emergency relief coordinator, informed the UN Security Council that "2024 was the worst year on record, with 377 aid workers killed in 20 countries." This toll represents nearly 100 more fatalities than in 2023, which had already experienced a 137 percent increase in deaths compared to 2022.
Msuya pointed out that "the last two years have been particularly brutal," specifically mentioning Sudan, where at least 84 Sudanese humanitarian workers have lost their lives since the conflict erupted in April 2023.
The crisis was further emphasized by a tragic incident in Rafah, Gaza, where UN and Red Crescent teams uncovered the bodies of 15 emergency and aid workers in a mass grave. "Their clearly marked vehicles were found destroyed and crushed," Msuya reported, noting that the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) team also "witnessed civilians being shot while fleeing."
Highlighting the dire situation in Gaza, Msuya revealed that more than 408 aid workers have been murdered there since October 7, 2023, and declared that "Gaza is the most dangerous place for humanitarians ever."
