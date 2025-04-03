Swiss Soldiers 'Could Join Peacekeeping Force': Security Expert



MENAFN - Swissinfo) A German security expert could imagine Swiss soldiers being part of a peacekeeping force in Ukraine after an eventual ceasefire. This content was published on March 31, 2025 - 14:10 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

If a peacekeeping force were to be deployed in Ukraine, it would be neither a NATO mission nor an EU mission, Claudia Major, who is a managing member of the US-based German Marshall Fund, told Tamedia Group Newspapers.

According to the expert, formerly head of the security policy research group at the German Institute for International and Security Affairs (SWP), a 'coalition of the willing' is in talks to create a peacekeeping force. Membership of this coalition is open to all.

It is in Switzerland's interest to ensure a ceasefire and thus stability in Europe. If the eventual deployment of this peacekeeping force is not robust enough, Russia could wait and attack Ukraine again at a later date. So far, the Kremlin has not changed its objectives and is improving its readiness for deployment.

Major considers the peace conference organised by Switzerland last year on the Bürgenstock a 'good attempt'. However, Russia has shown no interest in ending the war.

Süssli spoke of 200 soldiers

In an interview in mid-February, Swiss army chief Thomas Süssli said that Berne could provide 200 soldiers for a peace mission in the Ukrainian-Russian border area within nine to 12 months. This would take place in the event of a ceasefire between the two warring parties.

These statements provoked negative reactions. For example, it was criticised that Süssli had overstepped his role and that Switzerland's participation in a peacekeeping force was a political and not a military decision.

