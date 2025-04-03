Chinese E-Car Manufacturer BYD Arrives In Switzerland
-
Deutsch
de
Chinesischer E-Autohersteller BYD in der Schweiz angekommen
Original
Read more: Chinesischer E-Autohersteller BYD in der Schweiz angekomme
日本語
ja
スイスにBYDが上陸 年内に15店舗
Read more: スイスにBYDが上陸 年内に15店
中文
zh
中国电动汽车比亚迪正式进入瑞士市场
Read more: 中国电动汽车比亚迪正式进入瑞士市
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
The Chinese company BYD officially presented itself to the Swiss market on Tuesday at the Umwelt Arena in Spreitenbach. The first model series comprises a saloon and two SUV models.
According to a press release on Tuesday, prices start at CHF42,990 ($48,700) for the“SEAL U DM-i” model.
+ One in 22 cars electric in Switzerland
The first BYD showroom will open on Uraniastrasse in Zurich. Others are to follow shortly in Zug and other cities. There are also plans to collaborate with Automotive Suisse on sales outlets in Lugano and Bellinzona.
BYD is focusing on both dealer groups and retailers at local level, according to reports.
Translated from German by DeepL/ts
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment