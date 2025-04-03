Swiss Need Entry Permit To Travel To UK From Wednesday

Deutsch de Einreise ins Vereinigte Königreich ab Mittwoch nur mit Genehmigung Original Read more: Einreise ins Vereinigte Königreich ab Mittwoch nur mit Genehmigun

MENAFN - Swissinfo) From Wednesday, a passport will no longer be sufficient for travelling to the United Kingdom. Travellers from Switzerland will also need an electronic travel authorisation (ETA). This content was published on March 31, 2025 - 14:26 3 minutes Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

This is required for travelling to England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The entry permit, which costs the equivalent of around CHF11.50 and is linked to the passport, is valid for two years and only needs to be renewed after that. This can be done via an app or online.

From April 9, the ETA will even cost £16 (the equivalent of around CHF18.20). Anyone flying or travelling without an application will either be denied boarding by the airlines or refused entry at passport control.

Essentially, the ETA is an additional security check, and the British government can also expect millions in additional revenue. A photo of your passport must be uploaded to the“UK ETA” app, as well as a photo of your face if you are over the age of nine.

More More Could a direct high-speed train link between Switzerland and London soon be a reality?

This content was published on Dec 19, 2023 The prospect of a direct rail link is picking up speed with the Swiss Federal Railways studying the options with international operators.

Read more: Could a direct high-speed train link between Switzerland and London soon be a reality Job, penalties, war crimes

The following questions must also be answered: Do you have a job? Have you ever been convicted of a criminal offence? Have you ever been involved in any of the following offences or suspected of having committed any of the following offences? (War crimes, genocide or crimes against humanity, terrorism, including support for or membership of a terrorist organisation, support for extremist groups or expression of extremist views)

Confirmation of entry authorisation should usually come quickly due to automated processing, but the British government states a processing time of up to three working days.

The ETA authorises several trips and stays of up to six months in a two-year period. It is therefore also possible to study for a short period (up to six months).

More More UK resumes trade talks with Switzerland in 'Global Britain' push

This content was published on Oct 11, 2024 British and Swiss trade negotiators will resume trade talks on Monday as they seek to broker deeper access to each other's financial services markets as well as agreements on data sharing and worker visas.

Read more: UK resumes trade talks with Switzerland in 'Global Britain' pus

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

This the title of article has been adapted on April 2, 2025, as it had wrongly stated Swiss citizens need a visa to travel to the UK. They just need an entry permit they can obtain online.