Free Trade Remains 'Core' Swiss Value Despite Trump Tariffs

Deutsch de Bundespräsidentin Karin Keller-Sutter reagiert auf Zollankündigung Original Read more: Bundespräsidentin Karin Keller-Sutter reagiert auf Zollankündigun

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter says Switzerland remains committed to free trade despite a new 31% tariff on Swiss exports to the United States announced by US President Donald Trump. This content was published on April 3, 2025 - 06:41 1 minute Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The Federal Council takes note of the US tariff decisions, she wrote on X.

The Federal Council will quickly determine the next steps, she added. The country's long-term economic interests will take centre stage.

+ How Swiss companies are preparing for Trump tariffs

“Adherence to international law and free trade remain core values,” said Keller-Sutter.

More More What is a tariff? A quick guide

This content was published on Mar 12, 2025 Tariffs play a key role in US President Donald Trump's economic strategy and diplomatic moves. But who truly benefits, and who pays the price?

Read more: What is a tariff? A quick guid

Translated from German with DeepL/mga

How we work