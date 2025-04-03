Free Trade Remains 'Core' Swiss Value Despite Trump Tariffs
Bundespräsidentin Karin Keller-Sutter reagiert auf Zollankündigung
Original
Bundespräsidentin Karin Keller-Sutter reagiert auf Zollankündigun
The Federal Council takes note of the US tariff decisions, she wrote on X.
The Federal Council will quickly determine the next steps, she added. The country's long-term economic interests will take centre stage.
“Adherence to international law and free trade remain core values,” said Keller-Sutter.More More What is a tariff? A quick guide
