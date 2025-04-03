Jordan's Ambassador To Malta Presents Credentials
During the ceremony, held at the Presidential Palace in Valletta, Abu Rumman conveyed His Majesty King Abdullah's greetings to President Debono, along with his best wishes for Malta's continued progress and prosperity.
President Debono expressed her appreciation and greetings to King Abdullah. She praised His Majesty's leadership and the strong ties between the two countries, reaffirming Malta's commitment to strengthening bilateral relations.
The event was attended by the president's advisors and officials from Malta's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
