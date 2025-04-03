Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Jordan's Ambassador To Malta Presents Credentials

Jordan's Ambassador To Malta Presents Credentials


2025-04-03 04:24:03
(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Ambassador Abdullah Abu Rumman presented his credentials on Wednesday to Maltese President Myriam Spiteri Debono as Jordan's extraordinary and plenipotentiary non-resident ambassador to Malta.

During the ceremony, held at the Presidential Palace in Valletta, Abu Rumman conveyed His Majesty King Abdullah's greetings to President Debono, along with his best wishes for Malta's continued progress and prosperity.

President Debono expressed her appreciation and greetings to King Abdullah. She praised His Majesty's leadership and the strong ties between the two countries, reaffirming Malta's commitment to strengthening bilateral relations.

The event was attended by the president's advisors and officials from Malta's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

MENAFN03042025000028011005ID1109384985

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search