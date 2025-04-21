Chinese Delegation Tasked With Monitoring Ceasefire Arrives In Myanmar

MENAFN - IANS) Yangon, April 21 (IANS) A Chinese delegation tasked with monitoring the ceasefire arrived in Lashio, capital of northern Shan State in Myanmar, on Monday.

According to exile group Kachin National Organisation (KNO), more than 30 cars bearing Chinese flags believed to be carrying military and government personnel were noticed in the area. The delegation, unconfirmed reports cited, includes Deng Xijun, China's Special Envoy for Asian Affairs. Xijun had earlier visited Myanmar on March 10 and met the State Administration Council (SAC) Chairman, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing.

KNO further said that the video-evidence clearly shows that Chinese government's non-interference in the internal affairs of a neighbouring country has been voided.

Moreover, Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) is also present in Lashio as security forces officials under SAC are engaging in discussions.

Reportedly, administration of Lashio will be transferred back to SAC's local authorities once the offices reopen on April 22 after Myanmar's New Year holidays. However, government departments and officers in Lashio have no information yet.

Last September, the Myanmar Counter-Terrorism Central Committee designated the northern alliance groups, including the MNDAA, as terrorist organisation.

According to Myanmar's Constitution, which came into force in January 2011, Kokang Self-Administered Zone was established by combining Kunlong and Laukkai townships in northern Shan State. It may be mentioned that representatives from this zone have been elected to parliament through various constituencies.

The MNDAA or the Kokang ethnic armed organisation, whose members are Mandarin-speaking Han Chinese native to Kokang, had announced their alliance with China.

MNDAA is using Chinese as the official language in all areas of northern Shan State. Lashio isn't home to only Chinese speakers and there are other ethnic groups living there, including the Shan, Ta'ang (Palaung), Kachin and Bamar, many of whom do not speak Chinese. MNDAA's extensive use of Chinese as the official language in the areas it controls is creating difficulties for locals who do not speak the language.

Article 53 of the 2008 Myanmar Constitution deals with the Union National Coordination Committee (NUCC) and one of the specific responsibilities of the NUCC is to resolve any disputes between Union and States.

Beijing's pressure on MNDAA reflects its strategic interests in maintaining control over Myanmar's political landscape.