'WAVES 2025' Pivotal In Bridging The Gap Between Tradition And Innovation: IAMAI

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 21 (IANS) As India continues to establish itself as a powerhouse in the global digital landscape, initiatives like 'WAVES 2025' are pivotal in bridging the gap between tradition and innovation, the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) said on Monday.

India's media and entertainment landscape is undergoing a significant shift. With 870 million active internet users in 2024, the country's digital ecosystem is expanding rapidly, with rural users now comprising over 50 per cent of the total internet audience.

This expansion is redefining the way content is consumed, with short-form videos leading the charge.

As this transformation unfolds, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB), along with IAMAI, is hosting WAVES 2025 in Mumbai from May 1-4 that aims to position India as a leader in global digital storytelling.

'WAVES 2025' is designed to provide a platform for the country's diverse creator ecosystem, from tech innovators to regional artists, to showcase their talents.

Some of the key competitions include WAVES Comic Chronicles, which reimagines comic storytelling in India; WAVES AI Art, inviting creators to design audio-visual installations exploring the potential of artificial intelligence; WAVES Explorer, aimed at capturing authentic and diverse perspectives of India; and the WAVES Reel Making Challenge, empowering creators to showcase their storytelling using Meta's suite of tools.

These challenges together offer a vibrant platform for emerging talent to push creative boundaries and drive digital expression across the globe, said IAMAI.

India's creative economy has received an overwhelming boost, with more than 1 lakh registrations for WAVES 2025.

By championing the creative voices of India's diverse and emerging talent, WAVES 2025 offers a unique opportunity to not only showcase India's rich cultural heritage but also to inspire the next generation of storytellers, artists, and innovators, said the IAMAI.

WAVES 2025 is emerging as a global connector between creators, buyers, and markets for scalable creative solutions.