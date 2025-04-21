403
China Criticizes US, Philippines Joint Military Drills
(MENAFN) On Monday, China expressed strong disapproval of the joint military exercises conducted by the United States and the Philippines, arguing that these activities “undermine regional strategic stability.”
The exercises, launched in the contested South China Sea, were viewed by Beijing as contributing to increased regional instability.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun commented on the situation during a press briefing in Beijing.
He accused the Philippines of working “in collusion with external countries” to hold extensive military operations.
These exercises, according to Guo, involve the introduction and positioning of both strategic and tactical arms, posing a threat to the region’s strategic equilibrium and casting uncertainty over its economic development.
Guo’s remarks were in response to a statement made by a senior Filipino military officer, who described the “Balikatan” drills — which began on Monday — as a “rehearsal for their defense.” This perspective was shared through the media.
The annual “Balikatan,” translated as “shoulder to shoulder,” represents a major military collaboration between the US and the Philippines — Washington's longest-standing military partner in the Asia-Pacific.
Approximately 18,000 service members from both nations are participating in the three-week exercise, often referred to as the “Super Bowl” of military maneuvers in the area.
This year’s drills feature a coordinated air and missile defense simulation, with Leader Ferdinand Marcos expected to be in attendance.
Despite this, Beijing has insisted that such exercises, carried out with foreign powers, have effectively “positioned the Philippines in direct opposition to regional countries,” which it says has incited “strong resentment and opposition.”
