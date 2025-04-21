Smart Meter Scam: BJP Mlas File Complaint With Lokayukta Against K'taka Energy Minister

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, April 21 (IANS) Bengaluru BJP MLAs led by the former Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and BJP MLA C.N. Ashwath Narayan have filed a complaint against State Energy Minister K.J. George and others with the Karnataka Lokayukta here on Monday in connection with alleged smart meter scam.

Yelahanka MLA S.R. Vishwanath and Doddaballapur MLA Dheeraj Muniraju are also the complainants in the case.

Speaking to the media after filing a complaint with the Lokayukta, former Deputy CM Ashwath Narayan said that complaints have been filed against Energy Minister George, Chief Secretary Gaurav Gupta, BESCOM MD Mahantesh, Technical Directors Ramesh and Balaji, and others.

He accused them of violating all legal norms to award a contract to M/s Rajashree Electricals Private Limited, the company which is merely a plumbing equipment manufacturer.

"There is no legal provision to make smart meters compulsory for consumers. Yet they have been forced. Not just that -- they've entered into an agreement with a blacklisted company," Ashwath Narayan alleged.

"Several allegations of irregularities in the smart meter project have been brought to the attention of the Lokayukta."

"We have provided detailed information to the Lokayukta regarding the corruption involved. We have directly submitted the complaint to the Superintendent of Police of the Lokayukta and requested appropriate action leading to a logical conclusion. This complaint has been filed to curb corruption. The battle has begun," he said.

He alleged that Energy Minister George has made nine false claims.

"We had already exposed this. There has been misuse, and despite no legal provision to make smart meters mandatory for consumers, they are being forced," he said in response to a question.

The complaint says, "The Board of directors, Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM), the Chairman of BESCOM, Minister George along with Additional Chief Secretary KPTCL Gaurav Gupta, former BESCOM MD Mahantesh Bilagi and officials of BESCOM Board, have illegally conspired in preparation of smart meter tender, published on September 26, 2024."

"The smart meter tender published by BESCOM is in violation of Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement (KTPP) Act, the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) guidelines, Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) regulations, the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) standard bidding documents guidelines, and also, in violation of various government orders issues by Finance department."

The Board of directors of BESCOM, in the process of notifying the smart meter tender have dishonestly misappropriated the powers vested with them, with the intention to ensure that the tender is tailor made to ensure M/s Rajashree Electricals Private Ltd would successfully secure the tender, the complaint said.

"I have been informed that Rajashree Electricals is a benami company being operated by agents or henchmen of Energy Minister K.J. George. However, there is a need to find out the nexus between the Rajashree Electricals and Minister George," Ashwath Narayan demanded.

MLA S.R. Vishwanath, BJP Yuva Morcha State President and MLA Dheeraj Muniraju, Bengaluru South District President and MLA C.K. Ramamurthy, Bengaluru North District President S. Harish, and Bengaluru Central District President Saptagiri Gowda were also present.