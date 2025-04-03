Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Poás Volcano Eruption Reaches 1000 Meters In Height

2025-04-03 04:23:54
(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) The Poás Volcano, located in the province of Alajuel , Costa Rica, has recorded one of its most significant eruptions in recent times. Last Saturday, around 9 p.m., the giant volcano ejected an impressive column of ash and gases that reached 1,000 meters above the crater, marking the most intense eruption since it resumed activity on January 5 of this year.

The magnitude of the event raised concerns among surrounding communities and volcanology experts, who continue to closely monitor the activity of the massif. This Monday, the situation persists with an increase in ash and gas emissions, which has led the Volcanological and Seismological Observatory of Costa Rica (OVSICORI) to issue new warnings.

The wind is expected to carry the particles westward, particularly affecting towns such as Bajos del Tor , Cabuyal, Alto Palomo, and Zarcero. Ash is also expected to reach Grecia and Poás, in the province of Alajuela.-

