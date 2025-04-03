Divya Pillai Plays Annie Benjamin In Mammootty’S ‘Bazooka’

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 3 (IANS) The makers of director Deeno Dennis's action extravaganza 'Bazooka', featuring Malayalam superstar Mammootty in the lead, on Thursday revealed that actress Divya Pillai played a character called Annie Benjamin in the film.

Yoodlee Films, the production house producing the film, wrote,“Divya Pillai as Annie Benjamin. Seven days to go for #Bazooka. In Cinemas Worldwide from April 10 #BazookaFromApril10”

It may recalled that on Wednesday the production house had disclosed that actor Shine Tom Chacko played a character called Franco Salvatore in the action entertainer.

The film, which has huge expectations riding on it, is scheduled to hit screens on April 10 this year.

A trailer of the film released by the production house earlier this year begins with Mammootty describing Gautham Menon's character in the film.

Gautham Menon plays a character called Benjamin Joshua in the film. Benjamin, the ACP of Cochin city, is one tough cop, who can get to the hideouts of even some of the most hardened criminals.

He has a team that is well trained and that moves in tandem with him.

The trailer also has a portion that has Gautham Menon describing Mammootty's character in the film.

We hear Gautham say,“He is Mr Nobody but definitely a somebody. Classy, sleek. If you ask me if whether he is a troublemaker. I don't think so because that is too simple a word to describe him.”

The trailer also explains what the film will be all about.“This is a game. In this game of good vs evil, the ultimate goal is salvation,” a voice over says.

Eventually, the trailer gives away the fact that Gautham Menon and Mammootty are not enemies and that they join forces to take on a formidable enemy of Benjamin...

The film is eagerly awaited for a number of reasons. One of them is the fact that ace director Gautham Vasudev Menon, who directed Mammootty's previous film, Dominic and the Ladies purse, is acting alongside the Malayalam superstar.

The gangster drama has been produced by Vikram Mehra, Sidharth Anand Kumar, Dolwin Kuriakose, Jinu V Abhraham and co produced by Sahil S Sharma.

The film has music by Midhun Mukundan and cinematography by Nimish Ravi. Nishadh Yusuf has handled the editing of the film, which has its stunts choreographed by Mahesh Mathew, Vicky , PC Stunts and Mafia Sasi.