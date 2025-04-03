403
UN: 2024 marks 'worst year' on record for aid worker deaths
(MENAFN) The United Nations has warned that humanitarian employees are being killed at an "unprecedented" rate, making 2024 the "worst year" on record for aid workforce.
Speaking to the UN Security Council on Wednesday, Joyce Msuya, assistant secretary-general for humanitarian affairs stated, "According to the available data, 2024 was the worst year on record, with 377 aid workers killed in 20 countries. This was nearly 100 more fatalities than in 2023, which had already seen a 137% increase over 2022.”
Msuya emphasized that "the last two years have been particularly brutal" particularly in Sudan, where more than 84 Sudanese humanitarian employees have lost their lives since the conflict erupted in April 2023.
She also referenced a tragic event in Rafah, Gaza, where UN and Red Crescent teams uncovered a mass grave with the bodies of 15 emergency and aid employees.
"Their clearly marked vehicles were found destroyed and crushed," Msuya stated, further noting that the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) team also "witnessed civilians being shot while fleeing."
