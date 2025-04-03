Neumonda And Ferroelectric Memory Company Collaborate In The Commercialization Of Non-Volatile DRAM

Marco Mezger, COO of Neumonda, Thomas Rueckes, CEO of FMC, and Peter Poechmueller, CEO of Neumonda (from left to right), celebrate the collaboration of the two German memory powerhouses.

Two German memory innovators join forces to bring semiconductor memory back to Germany

- Peter Poechmueller, CEO of NeumondaFRANKFURT / BAD HOMBURG, GERMANY, April 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Neumonda and Ferroelectric Memory (FMC) are working together in the design, provision of test solutions, and marketing of FMC's nonvolatile DRAM+. This collaboration aims nothing less than to bring semiconductor DRAM memory design and manufacturing back to Germany.FMC commercializes a disruptive technology that combines non-volatile properties of ferroelectric hafnium oxide (HfO2) with RAM to create a non-volatile DRAM memory for AI, medical, industrial, automotive, and consumer applications. As part of the agreement, Neumonda which holds several patents in the design and testing of DRAM memory, will support FMC with memory consulting services and with its Rhinoe, Octopus, and Raptor test platforms for FMC's nonvolatile DRAM+ products.“FMC was founded to exploit the disruptive invention of the ferroelectric effect of HfO2 for semiconductor memories. Applied to a DRAM, it turns the DRAM capacitor into a low power, nonvolatile storage device while maintaining the high DRAM performance to produce a disruptive nonvolatile DRAM memory ideal for AI compute,” explained Thomas Rueckes, CEO of FMC.“Since our technology is unique in the market, cost-effective testing of our memory products is of great importance for our product offerings. With Neumonda and its radically new approach to testing, we have found a partner that can help us speed up the development of our products. We also are excited to work with Neumonda as we share the common vision to bring Memory back to Europe”Neumonda combines unmatched expertise in memory and, with its Neumonda Technology division, revolutionizes memory testing. Its testers are lightweight, low-cost, and energy-efficient and enable Neumonda to conduct manufacturer-independent tests at a level and detail that has not been possible before-all this at a fraction of the costs of traditional testers.“As our test platforms are maturing, FMC's products are an ideal test ground to prove the capabilities of our Rhinoe, Octopus, and Raptor testers, as well as the high-quality yield they enable,” explained Peter Poechmueller, CEO of Neumonda.“One of my personal goals behind founding Neumonda was to bring semiconductor memory back to Europe. With this collaboration, we take a big step closer to establishing a new German memory manufacturer."About FMCFMC was founded in 2016 as a spin-off from NaMLab GmbH, a TU Dresden company, to commercialize ferroelectric hafnium oxide technology originally invented by Qimonda, the former German DRAM manufacturer. FMC is a full stack fabless semiconductor company with operations in Dresden (Germany), Milan (Italy) and North America. FMC product offerings include high density, low power, nonvolatile DRAM and Cache chiplets for disruptive performance and power efficiency improvements in edge and cloud AI systems. Since its foundation, FMC has been working closely with Saxonian, Federal German and European funding providers and is very thankful for this continuous support. For more information visit:About NeumondaNEUMONDA combines extensive memory experience with the“DNA” of former memory manufacturer Qimonda, with the aim to offer the most extensive portfolio of specialized memory solutions and competence in the market. It governs MEMPHIS Electronic, a distributor of memory ICs and modules of different suppliers; Intelligent Memory, the manufacturer of DRAM and NAND-based memory solutions; and NEUMONDA Technology which designs and holds IP for application test systems for memory applications. Combining these different areas of expertise, NEUMONDA is able to offer unique global memory competency that can help companies in any industry to meet their current and future memory requirements.

