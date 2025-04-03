On The Release Of Faye Hall - United States Department Of State

President Trump’s strength, leadership, and commitment to the American people is clear — we will not rest until all Americans detained in Afghanistan, and held hostage around the world, are brought home.

We extend our sincere gratitude to the Government of Qatar for its support of American citizens in need and we thank the European Union delegation in Kabul for their assistance.

The United States is pleased to welcome home Faye Hall, an American who was released from Afghanistan just this weekend.

