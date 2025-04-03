Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

On The Release Of Faye Hall - United States Department Of State


2025-04-03 03:44:00

The United States is pleased to welcome home Faye Hall, an American who was released from Afghanistan just this weekend.

We extend our sincere gratitude to the Government of Qatar for its support of American citizens in need and we thank the European Union delegation in Kabul for their assistance.

President Trump’s strength, leadership, and commitment to the American people is clear — we will not rest until all Americans detained in Afghanistan, and held hostage around the world, are brought home.

MENAFN03042025004514009831ID1109384799

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search