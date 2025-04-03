Sanctioning Iran-Backed Houthi Network Procuring Weapons And Commodities From Russia - United States Department Of State

Today, the United States is sanctioning financial facilitators, procurement operatives, and companies operating as part of a global illicit finance network supporting the Houthis. In coordination with Iran-backed Houthi financier, Sa’id al-Jamal, the network of actors designated today has procured millions of dollars of commodities from Russia, including weapons, dual-use materials, and stolen Ukrainian grain, for shipment to Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen.

Those designated today include two Russia-based Afghan brothers who assisted Sa’id al-Jamal in orchestrating shipments of stolen Ukrainian grain from Crimea to Yemen.

To counter the Houthis’ illicit efforts to procure weapons, dual-use materials, and stolen goods, the United States also identified eight digital asset wallets used by the Houthis to transfer funds associated with the group’s activities.

The United States is committed to eliminating the Iran-backed Houthis’ capabilities and resources to conduct attacks on our servicemembers and naval assets, while ending their ability to threaten the security of the United States and our partners.

Today’s action is being taken pursuant to the counterterrorism authority Executive Order (E.O.) 13224, as amended, and builds on previous actions targeting Houthi weapons procurement operatives and suppliers. For more information, today’s designation can be found on the Recent Actions | Office of Foreign Assets Control webpage.