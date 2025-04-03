Lyrid Meteor Shower To Be Observed In Azerbaijan

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

From mid to late April, Lyrid meteor shower will be observed, Azernews reports.

The peak of the Lyrid meteor shower will occur on April 22 at 22:04 Baku time, with an expected observation of 18-20 meteors per hour.

According to the Department of Astrophysics at the Faculty of Physics of Baku State University (BSU), the Lyrid meteor shower sometimes surprises observers with unexpected bursts of activity.

In such cases, up to 100 meteors per hour can be seen-such activity was recorded in 1803, 1922, 1945, 1982, and 1985. These bursts of activity are difficult to predict, but this uncertainty makes the Lyrids a particularly interesting object for observation. The meteor shower emits white light and moves at a speed of 49 kilometers per second.

The meteor shower can be observed in Baku every evening after 20:18.

The radiant (source) of the meteor shower will reach its highest point around 05:00. Therefore, the best conditions for observation will be in the pre-dawn hours. Due to the Earth's rotation, Baku will be facing the incoming meteors at this time, allowing for the maximum number of meteors to be observed. The maximum height of the radiant in Baku will be 83°. During this time, about 17 meteors per hour can be observed.

The Lyrid meteor shower is associated with the long-period comet C/1861 G1 (Thatcher). This comet was discovered in 1861 by amateur astronomer A. E. Thatcher. The comet completes an orbit around the Sun every 415 years and, during its passage, ejects particles of dust and gas.

The Lyrid meteor shower is observed annually in April when the Earth passes through this residual debris. These particles burn up in the Earth's atmosphere, creating bright flashes that pierce the sky.

The Lyrids are one of the oldest meteor showers. This shower has been observed for about 2,700 years, with the first recorded observation made by Chinese astronomers in 687 BC.