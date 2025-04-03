Kashmir's Wealth Trap: Why Sell, Build Passive Income Instead

Representational Photo

In Kashmir, many people face financial instability due to a lack of consistent income sources. This compels some to sell their personal assets gradually to meet their everyday expenses like food and rent. Over time, this depletion of assets can lead to financial distress. To avoid this scenario, it's crucial to develop a steady income through passive sources.

Passive income refers to income generated with minimal active involvement. It's a way to earn money without having to work continuously, particularly beneficial when work options are limited. By investing thoughtfully, individuals can ensure a continuous flow of income, allowing them to maintain their current standard of living without depleting their precious assets.

Investment Options for Passive Income

1) Mutual Funds with Systematic Withdrawal Plans:

Balanced Funds: Investing in balanced funds can generate returns in the range of 8-12%, offering a good mix of equity and debt.

Automatic Withdrawal Plans: These allow for setting up regular withdrawals, ensuring you have a consistent cash flow for daily needs.

2) Multi-Asset Allocation Funds:

These funds distribute investments across various asset classes, mitigating risks while aiming for reasonable returns.

3) Real Estate for Rental Income:

Owning property can provide rental income. Although typical returns are around 5-7%, strategic location and property upgrades can enhance yield to up to 10-12%.

Long-term Financial Growth

Creating a passive income stream can help individuals preserve their asset base. By earning a stable return, such as 10% annually, you can sustain daily expenses while also accounting for inflation by reinvesting a portion of the income.

Investors might choose to withdraw a portion (e.g., 8-10%) of their annual return for personal use, while reinvesting the remaining 2% to cover inflation and enhance future income potential.

Conclusion : Moving Towards Financial Independence

Instead of liquidating valuable assets, focus on generating a sustainable income that grows over time. Whether it's through diversified mutual funds or strategic real estate investments, adopting a well-planned approach to passive income can ensure financial security, enabling individuals to maintain a stable, worry-free life in Kashmir.

Disclaimer: This article is for information only and doesn't offer investment advice. It's not an endorsement or an offer to buy or sell any financial products. If you decide to act on the information here, you do so at your own risk