Veda Rehabilitation And Wellness Celebrates Four Years Of Transforming Lives With

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, April 02, 2025 – As Veda Rehabilitation and Wellness marks four years of walking alongside 16,000 plus people on their journeys to healing and hope, it is opening its heart even wider. To celebrate this milestone of impact and care, Veda is launching "Mere Dil Ki Baat", a month-long initiative that offers free therapy and mental health support for anyone who needs to be heard.
From April 1st to April 30th, 2025, every feature of the Let's Get Happi app-including unlimited therapy sessions with Veda's senior psychologists and wellness experts-will be available entirely free of charge.
This isn't just an offer. It's a heartfelt invitation.
For one whole month, Veda wants to create a safe space where people can open up, speak freely, and share their feelings without fear, judgment, or cost. Whether it's anxiety, loneliness, burnout, or simply the weight of unspoken emotions, "Mere Dil Ki Baat" we are here to listen.
No long process, no hidden steps-just download the app "Lets Get Happi" and schedule your session to be heard.
"When we started Veda, it was with the simple intention of bringing judgement-free support to people who were struggling," says Manun Thakur, founder and CEO of Veda Rehabilitation and Wellness. "As we complete four years, we want to give back in the best way we know how-by listening. We believe that everyone deserves a chance to speak their heart and be heard, and that's what this initiative is all about."
At a time when life often moves too fast and conversations stay on the surface, Let's Get Happi offers a quiet, welcoming space where people can take a pause and share what's really on their minds. With 24/7 virtual therapy, the app ensures support is available whenever someone needs it-whether it's midnight thoughts or early-morning worries.
"Mere Dil Ki Baat" is Veda's way of saying: "You're not alone. We're here. And we're listening."
Veda Rehabilitation and Wellness has been at the forefront of mental health care in India, blending modern psychological therapies with ancient wellness practices like yoga, meditation, art therapy, and sound healing. Over the years, Veda has become known for its luxury rehabilitation centres, digital mental health services, and corporate wellness programs-but at its heart, it's still about one simple thing: being there for people when they need it most.
About Veda Rehabilitation and Wellness
Founded by Manun Thakur, Veda Rehabilitation and Wellness is a leader in holistic mental health care in India. From luxury in-patient programs to cutting-edge digital services like the "Lets Get Happi" app, to Sober Life - India's First Tele-Deaddiction program, Veda offers personalized care to individuals and organizations alike. Supported by renowned celebrities, doctors, private equity players, and industry leaders, Veda's mission is to make mental health care accessible, affordable, and stigma-free.
