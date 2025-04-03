SIKA EXPANDS PRESENCE IN ECUADOR WITH A NEW PLANT

With the opening of the new plant in Quito, Sika further strengthens its presence and proximity to customers in Ecuador. This strategic investment enhances Sika's ability to tap into Ecuador's full market potential for its mortar solutions, which will be primarily used for interior walls and tile adhesives.

Sika already operates a mortar production facility in southern Ecuador, in the economic area of Guayaquil, the largest city in the country. Up until now, the Quito region in the north has been supplied from this location. With the new plant in Quito, Sika will optimize its nationwide supply chain with shorter transportation routes to serve customers more efficiently and reduce the carbon footprint.

Sika is well known in Ecuador and around the world for its innovative and high-performance solutions for the construction industry. Having been locally present in the country since many decades, Sika is a trusted partner to customers in all market segments. The presence and product offering for tile adhesives were significantly strengthened by the acquisition of Parex in 2019 and since then, Sika has built up a leading position for tile setting materials and mortars in Ecuador.

Mike Campion, Regional Manager Americas:“Our new plant in Quito comes at a pivotal moment as Ecuador experiences a strong rebound in construction activity. Sika is well positioned to supply the growing markets in both the North and South of the country with high-quality, innovative solutions.”

After a three-year downturn, Ecuador's construction industry is poised for recovery, with an expected average annual growth rate of 4.3% up to 2028. This recovery will be driven by investment in mining, transportation, electricity infrastructure, as well as residential construction projects.

SIKA CORPORATE PROFILE

Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a globally leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protection in the building sector and industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 102 countries around the world, produces in over 400 factories, and develops innovative technologies for customers worldwide. In doing so, it plays a crucial role in enabling the transformation of the construction and transportation industries toward greater environmental compatibility. Its 34,000 or so employees generated annual sales of CHF 11.76 billion in 2024.

