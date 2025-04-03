Spicejet, AI Express Approved For Kathmandu Flights

Dhaka: Two Indian airlines are set to launch regular flights to Nepal. SpiceJet is returning after a six-year hiatus, while Air India Express is making its debut. Both carriers have secured slots at Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA).

SpiceJet will operate daily flights, while Air India Express has been approved for two flights per day. Both airlines will arrive at TIA in the afternoon.

Before the pandemic, SpiceJet, known for its low-cost fares, regularly flew to Nepal, particularly from Delhi to Kathmandu.

With these two airlines starting flights this summer, travel between India and Nepal is expected to become more convenient. Currently, Air India operates seven daily flights to Nepal, while Indigo Air conducts three daily flights. With the addition of SpiceJet and Air India Express, there will be four Indian airlines operating regular flights to Nepal.

Meanwhile, maintenance work on the taxiway at Tribhuvan International Airport, which previously required flight suspensions, will now continue without halting flights starting today. The airport will operate daily from 6 am to midnight under the new summer schedule, extending its operation from the previous 3 am closure to midnight.

Though the taxiway maintenance will take about one and a half to two years to complete, flights will not be interrupted. The airport expects more flights this summer compared to last year.

Additionaly, Cathay Pacific, which previously operated four flights per week, will now fly daily according to the new schedule starting today.

