Lok Sabha Confirms President's Rule In Manipur

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Lok Sabha early Thursday adopted a Statutory Resolution, confirming the imposition of President's rule in Manipur.

A proposal seeking approval of imposition of President's rule in Manipur was discussed in the Lok Sabha. Union Home Minister Amit Shah moved statutory resolution regarding President's Rule in Manipur in the Lok Sabha late Wednesday.

| Will PM Modi 'finally' visit Manipur, asks LoP Rahul Gandhi

The President's Rule was imposed in strife-torn Manipur in February this year. President's rule can be imposed in any state for six months. It is necessary to get the imposition approved in Parliament.

'Situation in Manipur is satisfactory, but...'

Replying to a short debate, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said there has been no violence in Manipur in the last four months. He said talks were on with both Meitei and Kuki communities for a peaceful solution.

| President's rule imposed in strife-torn Manipur days after Biren Singh's exit

He said the government has taken all possible steps to bring back normalcy in the restive Northeastern state.

"For the past four months, there has been no violence in Manipur...I will not say the situation in Manipur is satisfactory, but it is under control...Congress does not have that many MPs that they will move a no-confidence motion...," Amit Shah said.

| Manipur: Is President's rule likely? What we know so far President's Rule

The resolution 'Consideration on the Proclamation issued by the President on the 13th February 2025 under article 356 (1) of the Constitution in relation to the State of Manipur' was adopted by the Lok Sabha by a voice vote.

The violence started after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised against the high court order. There have been many efforts from the central government to bring the warring communities to the negotiating table.