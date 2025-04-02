Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Lok Sabha Confirms President's Rule In Manipur


2025-04-02 10:18:48
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Lok Sabha early Thursday adopted a Statutory Resolution, confirming the imposition of President's rule in Manipur.

A proposal seeking approval of imposition of President's rule in Manipur was discussed in the Lok Sabha. Union Home Minister Amit Shah moved statutory resolution regarding President's Rule in Manipur in the Lok Sabha late Wednesday.

Also Read | Will PM Modi 'finally' visit Manipur, asks LoP Rahul Gandhi

The President's Rule was imposed in strife-torn Manipur in February this year. President's rule can be imposed in any state for six months. It is necessary to get the imposition approved in Parliament.

'Situation in Manipur is satisfactory, but...'

Replying to a short debate, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said there has been no violence in Manipur in the last four months. He said talks were on with both Meitei and Kuki communities for a peaceful solution.

Also Read | President's rule imposed in strife-torn Manipur days after Biren Singh's exit

He said the government has taken all possible steps to bring back normalcy in the restive Northeastern state.

"For the past four months, there has been no violence in Manipur...I will not say the situation in Manipur is satisfactory, but it is under control...Congress does not have that many MPs that they will move a no-confidence motion...," Amit Shah said.

Also Read | Manipur: Is President's rule likely? What we know so far President's Rule

The resolution 'Consideration on the Proclamation issued by the President on the 13th February 2025 under article 356 (1) of the Constitution in relation to the State of Manipur' was adopted by the Lok Sabha by a voice vote.

The violence started after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised against the high court order. There have been many efforts from the central government to bring the warring communities to the negotiating table.

MENAFN02042025007365015876ID1109384254

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search