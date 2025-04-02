Packed Gardens, Brisk Business Mark Eid Celebrations In Srinagar

The roads were packed with autorickshaws, cars, private hired vehicles, and bikes, as families and friends stepped out to make the most of the holiday.

The Mughal Gardens, the favourite Eid destination, saw a massive footfall, with visitors enjoying the pleasant weather and scenic beauty. To add to the festive mood, the Tulip Garden of Srinagar, Asia's largest Tulip garden, also attracted a large number of people, further contributing to the traffic congestion.

Tourists from different parts of India also joined in the festivities, enjoying the cultural vibrance of Kashmir. Ramesh Tiwari, a tourist from Jaipur, said,“I have always heard about Kashmir's beauty, but witnessing it during Eid celebrations is an entirely different experience. The energy, the joy, and the hospitality of the people are heartwarming.”

Meera Joshi, a tourist from Mumbai, shared,“The Mughal Gardens are breathtaking. Seeing people in their festive best, the food stalls, and the warmth of the people made our trip truly memorable.”

Vikram Sharma, a visitor from Delhi, expressed his delight, saying,“This is my first visit to Kashmir, and I am amazed by the grandeur of Eid here. The streets are lively, the people are welcoming, and the local delicacies are a treat. I would love to visit again.”

Anjali Patel from Gujarat echoed similar sentiments, stating,“We came here for a peaceful vacation, but witnessing these celebrations has been an added joy. The Mughal Gardens are spectacular, and the overall atmosphere is full of life.”

With the government's initiative of free travel for women in Smart City buses, many women took advantage of the service, making their way to the Mughal Gardens and other attractions in large numbers.“I wouldn't have come if not for the free bus travel,” said Shaheena Bano, a resident of downtown Srinagar.“It made travel easy and encouraged many women to step out and enjoy the celebrations.”

Sakeena Jan, a student from Sopore, shared,“This initiative gave me and my friends the opportunity to visit the gardens without worrying about expenses. We had a fantastic time exploring the beauty of the city.”

Shopkeepers and street vendors along the Boulevard also saw brisk business during the celebrations.“Eid brings people out, and that's good for us. Sales were excellent over the last two days,” said a street vendor selling snacks.

As the holiday mood fades, businesses, offices, and daily routines are gradually resuming, marking the end of another festive Eid in Kashmir. However, for many, the memories of the bustling gardens, lively streets, and shared joy will linger long after the celebrations have ended.

Beware Of Unauthorized Photographers At Tulip Garden'

The Directorate of Floriculture, Kashmir, has issued a public alert warning visitors about unauthorized photographers operating inside the Tulip Garden, Srinagar. These individuals, who manage to enter the garden clandestinely, charge visitors for photography and social media reel-making services without official permission.

Authorities have urged visitors to refrain from availing services from such unauthorized photographers and report any such activity immediately. Complaints can be directed to the Assistant Floriculture Officer (9906663555) or the Floriculture Officer, NMBG (7006344500).

The department has emphasized the importance of maintaining the integrity of the Tulip Garden and ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience for all visitors.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now